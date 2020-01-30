Bfsg LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 187.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 291.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after acquiring an additional 279,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 15,863.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 207,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 206,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN opened at $227.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.28 and a 200-day moving average of $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $164.70 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

