Bfsg LLC Has $11.05 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 261.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 39.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 22,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $265.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.79. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $172.10 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

