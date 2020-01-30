Bfsg LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 306,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,585,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $165.97 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.83.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

