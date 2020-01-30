Bfsg LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $204.32 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average is $196.94.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

