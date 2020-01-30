Bfsg LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $4,197,322.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,694.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,514 shares of company stock valued at $71,168,598. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $181.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 193.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.03.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.