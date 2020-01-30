Bfsg LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

