Bfsg LLC Purchases 4,030 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 170.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $1,879,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.67 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.94 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

