Bfsg LLC Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $755,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $192,292.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

