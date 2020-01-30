Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESLT. BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $156.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.37. Elbit Systems Ltd has a one year low of $122.03 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

