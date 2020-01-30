Bfsg LLC Sells 110 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,056,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 605,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,793,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,314,000 after buying an additional 165,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after buying an additional 307,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $183.47 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.99.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.