Bfsg LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

