Bfsg LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in HD Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

