Bfsg LLC Sells 4,001 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

