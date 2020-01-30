Bfsg LLC Sells 618 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cyberark Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average is $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $83.01 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

