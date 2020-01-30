BidaskClub Downgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Buy

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. Synaptics has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $75.48.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

