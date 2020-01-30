BidaskClub Upgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to “Sell”

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 16.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

