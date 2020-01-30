BidaskClub Upgrades RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Sell

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.56 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. Research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RMR Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in RMR Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 140,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RMR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in RMR Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

