Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BYG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.44 ($14.65).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,168 ($15.36) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,171 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,092.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

