Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.71

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 9678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.