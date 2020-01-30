Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,550 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

NYSE:PPG opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.36 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.