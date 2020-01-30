Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 500.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 754.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ORIX by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 89.8% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IX stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $86.23.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.6088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

