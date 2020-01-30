Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. TheStreet raised Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.88. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $60.14.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

