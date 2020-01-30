Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $336,000 Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,427,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6,185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 108,743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter worth $6,799,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBD opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

