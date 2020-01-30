Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $15,799,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,688,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $4,377,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $2,238,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDY opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

