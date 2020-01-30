Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

SO opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

