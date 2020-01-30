Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 529.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Public by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prudential Public by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PUK opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

