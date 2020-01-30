Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,843,000 after purchasing an additional 598,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ABB by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ABB by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ABB by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,554 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in ABB by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,004,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares during the period. 4.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

