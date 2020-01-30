Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth $98,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PKG opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus set a $118.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

