Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.12.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $240.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average of $217.70.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

