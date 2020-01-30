Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers National Bank raised its position in Accenture by 6.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

NYSE:ACN opened at $207.96 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $151.84 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

