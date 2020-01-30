Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dover by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 255,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Dover stock opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $120.04.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,295,756 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

