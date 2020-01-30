Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $335,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,149 shares of company stock worth $96,463,335 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $320.32 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

