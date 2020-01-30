Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $245.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $259.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.74 and a 200 day moving average of $198.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.