Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBML. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.