Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 392 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE GSK opened at $47.19 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

