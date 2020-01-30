Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 215 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,037,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 44,058 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

