Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 349 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 46.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $7,685,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

