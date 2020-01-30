Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 757 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.62.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $322.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.66. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.