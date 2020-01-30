Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $465,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.