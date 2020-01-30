Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,170,000 after acquiring an additional 837,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

