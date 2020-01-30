Briar Hall Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,842,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 100.0% of Briar Hall Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Briar Hall Management LLC owned approximately 8.04% of Illinois Tool Works worth $4,642,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

ITW opened at $175.81 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.11.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.