British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,950 by UBS Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($49.40).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,388 ($44.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,324.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,020.79.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

