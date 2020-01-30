Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Decreased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $819,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.18. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.