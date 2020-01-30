Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $79.75

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

ADC opened at $76.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.19. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,217,000 after buying an additional 311,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after buying an additional 421,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,641,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $16,317,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

