Brokerages Set Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

APYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

APYX opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 142,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,854 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

