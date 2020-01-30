Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chemed Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chemed in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHE. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.

CHE opened at $480.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $292.11 and a fifty-two week high of $486.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,274,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total transaction of $827,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,780 shares of company stock worth $4,697,006 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

