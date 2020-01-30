Brokers Offer Predictions for Navient Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.14.

Get Navient alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 80.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after buying an additional 880,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 456,464 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $5,065,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $3,825,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.