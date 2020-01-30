Brokers Set Expectations for Investar Holding Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Investar in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Investar alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISTR. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $230.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Investar during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Investar by 129,900.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Investar by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Investar during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.