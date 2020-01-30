Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $34.41 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 6.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $34,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX:IBKR opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $80.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

