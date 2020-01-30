BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.00

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$67.00 and last traded at C$66.69, with a volume of 72919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 4.3999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

